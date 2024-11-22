Biltong expert due at beef event

Artisan butcher Jay Joubert will be a guest speaker at a Farm Advisory Service crofting cattle meeting, due to be held next weekend.

The driving force behind Shetland Biltong will provide a candid insight into Shetland’s meat supply chains.

Also appearing at the Skeld hall will be Lorna Shaw, a specialist ruminant nutritionist and a key member of the SAC national livestock team.

The cattle event will provide visitors the chance to visit a Culswick croft run by Sandy Fraser – and have a look at his 40-head herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus.

It is hoped the event will stimulate discussion on what works – and what needs to change – in order to shorten supply chains and work towards Shetland becoming more self-sufficient for beef.

The event is due to take place on 30th November. The invitation has been sent by Osla Jamwal-Fraser, of SAC Consulting.

