Single vessel for Fetlar and Unst in the New Year

November 22, 2024 0
Fetlar and Unst will have a single vessel for the first two weeks of 2025 due to “unplanned changes” in the dry-docking schedule.

Both the Geira and Fivla will need to remain in dry-dock after the festive season ends.

As a result, the ferry service will run to the Saturday timetable with bookings available.

Shetland Islands Council says the delays have been caused by earlier hold-ups in getting the Geira and Fivla into dry-dock, after problems with the Bigga’s gearbox.

Alternative options had been “explored”, including providing a shuttle service, but none of these options met the “varying requirements” for island communities.

Some extra crossings may be possible, during mandatory staff breaks, if additional crew are available.

These would be unbooked sailings, for crossings between Yell and Unst only, as the council says there is insufficient time to provide additional sailings to Fetlar.

Work continues on a longer-term timetable review for North Isles ferries, taking account of regulatory changes to the lashing arrangements for larger vehicles.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

