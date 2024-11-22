POLL: Is the NorthLink ferry service in ‘crisis’?

NorthLink has rejected claims made by the Shetland Labour Party this week that its ferry service was in crisis.

Branch secretary Gordon Thomson called for a return of shared cabins, claiming pod lounges made people feel “unsafe, uncomfortable and unwell”.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick has also called for a return of shared cabins.

And customers commenting online also supported their return.

There has also been considerable concern raised about the latest 10 per cent fare hike, which applies to bookings from January.

However, NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett rejected the claim that the service was in “crisis”, saying most people were happy with the current provision.

He said the pods had an 83 per cent satisfaction rating.

What do you think? Is the service in crisis? Take part in our poll to let us know your thoughts.