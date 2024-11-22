Headlines News

NorthLink warns of weather delays

A NorthLink ferry forges through stormy weather. (Photo: Kevin Jones)

NorthLink is warning of potential disruption in services over the weekend.

The Hjaltland is due to leave Aberdeen for Orkney and Shetland tomorrow. But NorthLink says her arrival at Kirkwall and Lerwick may be subject to delays of up to an hour and a half.

Meanwhile, Hrossey’s south-bound sailing is under review, with the possibility of an earlier departure.

Sunday will see the Hjaltland leave Lerwick an hour earlier than planned, with 6pm the new departure time.

Her arrival in Aberdeen may be subject to a two hour delay.

Changes are also being made to Pentland Firth crossings.

