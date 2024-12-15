New trade rules bring export headache for small firms

New trade rules are having a detrimental impact on small businesses seeking to export into the EU.

The EU’s General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) creates new requirements for businesses, including the need to have an agent in Northern Ireland or the EU itself.

The issue has been highlighted by wool brokers Jamieson and Smith, who have been forced to temporarily pause posting non-yarn products to the EU and Northern Ireland.

“Our understanding is that wool, as a PoAO (Product of Animal Origin) not intended for human consumption is exempt from the new requirements,” the firm said in an online post.

“However, this exemption does not apply to our knitwear, accessories, books and other items.”

It has asked customers in the EU and Northern Ireland to purchase yarn from its online shop.

“It’s not an ideal situation, but we’re hoping for more clarity as time goes on,” it added.