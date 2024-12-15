NorthLink services delayed due to weather

NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Ferry services to and from the isles are facing delays because of a poor forecast.

NorthLink’s northbound sailing could be up to two hours late getting in to Lerwick tomorrow morning, the ferry operator has warned.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 5pm tonight, and is due to stop at Kirkwall before heading on to Shetland.

But the ferry operator says her departure from Kirkwall’s Hatston Pier will not happen until 1am tomorrow morning.

The Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm tonight.

But NorthLink say her departure from Holmsgarth will now be delayed “until the late evening”.

Arrival in Aberdeen tomorrow may be subject to a delay of up to four hours.

Meanwhile, all sailings across the Pentland Firth today are cancelled, while tomorrow morning’s sailings are under review.