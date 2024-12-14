MP says EU-wide youth mobility a ‘no brainer’

Alistair Carmichael MP.

A cross-party call is being made for a youth mobility scheme which could give young people the freedom to live and work across Europe.

Over 70 MPs have signed a letter to the minister responsible for EU relations.

Shetland’s MP has even described the move as a “no-brainer” which could address recruitment challenges in key sectors, such as hospitality.

The letter insists providing opportunities to young people should be “at the heart of government policy”.

It states: “We believe that establishing a Youth Mobility Scheme would not only offer huge benefits to young people but also would have a broader range of benefits including strengthening cultural, social and economic links between the EU and the UK.”

The effort has been driven by Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, and backed by Alistair Carmichael.

“The government needs to be more ambitious about rebuilding stronger ties with our European allies,” the isles MP said.

“It is difficult to understand why they are not yet pursuing a UK-EU Youth Mobility Scheme, which would be a good first step towards better relations, boost the economy and give our young people opportunities to live and work across Europe.

“We already have such a deal with Australia, Canada, Japan and a number of other countries – to do the same with the EU is a no-brainer.

“That need is even more pressing given that local businesses, especially in hospitality and the wider visitor economy, are crying out for young people to join them. It is in all our interest to make this happen.”