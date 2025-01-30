Carmichael votes for WASPI compensation

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has voted to reverse the government’s decision not to compensate WASPI women.

Last year the parliamentary and health service ombudsman (PHSO) recommended the government apologise and pay compensation to women affected by the maladministration in changes to the state pension age.

This was due to the changes not being communicated properly between 1995 and 2007.

MPs voted 115 to 0 to progress a bill which would require the government to implement the recommendations.

Mr Carmichael voiced his support for those affected by the increase.

“While the grandstanding and gameplaying by the SNP over this vote has been counterproductive, for Conservative and Labour MPs to fail to back these women is an immense disappointment.

“The findings of the independent parliamentary and health Service ombudsman were clear: the government failed to provide accurate, adequate and timely information to women affected by the state pension changes.

He added: “There is no point in asking the PHSO to give recommendations if they will then simply be ignored. I will continue to support their compensation, as the PHSO has recommended.”