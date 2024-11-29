News

‘No time to waste,’ isles MP warns

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael told a fisheries debate yesterday (Thursday) that there was “no time to waste” in negotiating the best deal for Shetland’s fleet.

Alistair Carmichael made the statement during a debate in the House of Commons.

Mr Carmichael said fishermen expected a “win” from leaving the European Union.

However, so much has gone wrong since Brexit that the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation had described the current situation as the “worst of both worlds”.

Mr Carmichael said: “We have just months now – weeks even – to prepare for the trade and co-operations agreement negotiation on fisheries.

“There really is no time to waste. We know that the EU sees this as a priority – the government must see it as a priority as well.”

Quota, stock allocations and access are described as the biggest issues facing the industry and the fishing sector “expects a positive change” to come from these discussions, the Liberal Democrat said.

He added: “The fishing industry has a great story to tell. It is rooted in the island and coastal communities that define our country. An incoming government has the chance to be part of that story and to close the sorry chapter of missed opportunities.”

