MSP calls for co-operation after ‘desperate’ human rights report

Rhoda Grant during First Minister's Questions yesterday.

The report into human rights in the Highlands and Islands made for “desperate reading,” a list representative said.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant made the claim during First Minister’s Questions yesterday (Thursday), calling for co-operation on her Right to Food Bill.

A report published earlier this week by the Scottish Human Rights Commission, found that people in the region felt “abandoned and forgotten,” by central governments.

Health, housing and hunger were the top priorities for improvements, the study said.

Ms Grant, who has been campaigning for a universal right to food in Scotland, urged First Minister John Swinney to work with her to alleviate starvation.

However, she said his response “missed the point” of the report.

The first minister agreed to help Ms Grant but listed existing measures which he claimed target the Scottish Human Rights findings and said those measures will remain the focus of the government.

“For the First Minister to minimise the report like this is insulting to the Scottish Human Rights Commission, their hard work, and is offensive to communities who engaged proactively in this report,” Ms Grant said.

“I will continue my work on my Private Members’ Bill on the Right to Food so that no one in Scotland – including in the Highlands and Islands – will have to choose between heating and eating ever again.”