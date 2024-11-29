WATCH: Epic performances mark 20 years of dialect group

Stewart Hutchison brought the house down with his comedic songs in Whalsay dialect. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Shetland ForWirds celebrated its 20th anniversary with a concert showcasing a range of local talent last night (Thursday).

The group which promotes the use of Shetland dialect was formed in 2004 – with its variety concert becoming a popular event in 2019.

Yesterday’s concert, hosted by conveners Karlin Anderson and Bruce Eunson, showcased a range of musical talent – with Stewart Hutchison’s comedic songs written in Whalsay dialect reducing the audience to tears of laughter.

Young fiddler of the year Kristie Williamson and former winner George Spence were also among the musical talent who left the audience in awe, as well as Julie Moncrieff who got the crowd singing along to a range of dialect songs.

As well as music, the concert also featured heartfelt poetry from James Sinclair and Peter Ratter and a mesmerising film where Rhoda Bulter award winner Yvonne Tait recited her poem with illustrations to accompany it.

The night was rounded off with a well-received performance from the Shetland Mandolin Band who performed songs from Scandinavia and America.

Read the full review in next week’s Shetland Times.