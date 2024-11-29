News

POLL: Will work start on a new Gilbert Bain Hospital in the next 10 years? 

November 29, 2024
Renewed calls have been made for a replacement to the Gilbert Bain Hospital after it emerged the current building needed urgent work.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has pressed the Scottish government to fund the new health and social care campus “the sooner the better”.

It follows confirmation from the health board that “immediate work” is required on the building.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said the building was so leaky that buckets were left around the corridors to catch the water.

Plans had been developing for a new hospital – but these had to be paused when the Scottish government froze funding for all capital projects.

And with the health board saying the work it was carrying out would preserve the building and support its current use “for at least the next 10-15 years” – there does not seem to be any immediate prospect of work getting under way in the near future.

What do you think? Will work on the new hospital begin in the next 10 years?  Take part in our poll to let us know your thought.

