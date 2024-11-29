De-registered dental patient in ‘tremendous pain’ with toothache

Stock image of dentistry. Image by Bruno Pereira from Pixabay

A de-registered from Lerwick Dental Practice patient has complained of being left in “tremendous pain” with with toothache – with no offer of treatment.

The patient was among the 2,000 who were told they were being de-registered by early next year.

A further 4,000 patients are also at risk of de-registration.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart highlighted the patient’s complaint during a session of First Minister’s Question yesterday (Thursday).

She quizzed John Swinney on whether the current NHS dental system was “failing” constituents in Shetland.

Quoting the pained patient, Ms Wishart said they had called the dentist for “emergency treatment” – as that was all they could access – but was told “they’d see what they could to an phone me back”.

“She is still waiting for the call back,” Ms Wishart said.

“It is clear the independent high-street model of dentistry is failing NHS patients and in Shetland disproportionately so as there is no alternative.

“Talk of long-term strategies does little to ease the agony for patients with toothache, so does the Scottish government agree that everyone in Scotland should be able to access routine NHS dental care, and if so will the first minister ensure that the model of delivery is re-examined as the current system is quite clearly failing my constituents in Shetland?”

Mr Swinney responded to say the public health minister would lead in tackling this pressing issue in the isles.

NHS Shetland became aware of Lerwick Dental Practice’s decision to deregister some of its NHS patients on 8th November.

It said the public capacity was operating at almost 50 per cent less capacity than pre-pandemic levels and could therefore only provide emergency services for those de-registered from the Lerwick practice.

The health board said progress was being made on improving the service, including the recruitment of additional dental officers and a senior clinician who will join in January.

However, the Lerwick practice has also criticised NHS Shetland’s dentistry director Antony Visocchi, claiming and warned it would de-register all NHS patients unless he was replaced.

The ongoing challenges facing dentistry and the prospect of 6,000 patients being left with only emergency care has caused a major backlash in the community.

Speaking after yesterday’s debate, Ms Wishart said she welcomed the public health minister’s attention of the matter.

“Meantime, however, that is not solving patients’ toothache and we need a plan to mitigate this aspect. I hope we can find a constructive way through this,” she said.

”The current so called ‘high street model’ isn’t working in Shetland where we have no options to access different NHS dentist providers.

“I would like to see a model that can ensure routine care is accessible to all NHS patients.”