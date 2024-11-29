Funding will help new maritime heritage plan

Shetland Amenity Trust has secured funding to embark on a new maritime heritage initiative at Shetland Museum and Archives.

The transformative project aims to preserve and promote both the cultural heritage surrounding traditional boat-use in Shetland.

The project is being made possible thanks to an allocation of almost £97,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund.

The trust says it will revitalise the museum’s historic boat shed, developing it into an atmospheric hub for learning, interpretation, and preservation.

It will highlight Shetland’s wooden clinker-built vernacular craft, dating back to the 19th century, which reflects Shetland’s history of trade, fishing, and seafaring.

The museum’s boat collection includes traditional craft such as Ness yoal Maggie, haddock boat

Mary, cod boat Anne and other smaller craft.