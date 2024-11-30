News

Photographer captures ‘amazing wildlife spectacle’ as pod of orcas hunts otter in Lerwick harbour

November 30, 2024 0
An award-winning photographer has captured a stunning image of an orca closing in on an otter in Lerwick harbour.

Ryan Leith shared the “unforgettable experience” on social media and with The Shetland Times.

It was taken yesterday (Friday) morning as the 64 pod of orcas pursued an otter from the Loofa Baa to the North Ness, where Mr Leith was stood watching at the time. 

“Sometimes you are in the right place at the right time,” said Mr Leith.

The image has been shared scores of times and received hundreds of likes and appreciative comments.

While Mr Leith has been praised for capturing the amazing spectacle, many of those commenting were also concerned for the fate of the otter as it swam for its life just inches from the orca’s deadly jaws.

The photographer was unable to confirm whether or not the draatsi made it or not – though he hoped the creature may have escaped in the shallow water.

Mr Leith, a port controller, has won various awards and commendations for his photography, including Sail Scotland ‘s 2023 wildlife photo of the year and a recognition in the 2020 Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

