MSP ‘astonished’ over accountability claim for iCentre closures

The tourist centre in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

A Scottish government minister has been accused of dodging accountability over the closure of all Visit Scotland’s tourism centres.

One MSP was left “astonished” when she claimed the minister for business passed on responsibility to VisitScotland.

List representative Rhoda Grant asked the minister Richard Lochhead to take action to prevent the closures of the visitor centres – known as iCentres.

However, she was left irritated by Mr Lochhead’s outright dismissal.

“I am astonished that having put very detailed questions to the cabinet secretary, his stark response addresses none of those concerns but instead bats the issue over to VisitScotland as an operational matter for them,” Ms Grant said.

The Scottish government funds 94 per cent of VisitScotland’s budget, the Labour MSP continued.

She added: “But that appears to be of no concern to the SNP government.”

In March this year, Visit Scotland announced it would close all of its 25 visitor centres across the country.

The move courted controversy, with isles tourism bosses branding the axe of the Lerwick facility a “fundamental blow,” to the hospitality sector.

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.