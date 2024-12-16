Sport

Another Blues’ opponent withdraws from island games football

Kevin Craigens December 16, 2024
Another Blues’ opponent withdraws from island games football
John Allan prepares to tackle a Guernsey player at the island games in 2017. Also pictured are defenders (from left) Richard Arthur, Piotr Drosdowski and Joel Bradley. Photo: Kevin Jones.

The Falkland Islands will be approached to replace Guernsey in the island games football competition next year.

This comes after Åland had already agreed to step in for Guernsey in the men’s and women’s matches.

Åland were pencilled in to face the Shetland men’s side this summer, after Guernsey pulled out of the competition.

The Guernsey FA said it had become too costly and there had been issues surrounding accommodation arrangements.

The Orkney Island Games Association told The Shetland Times the Åland Football Association also decided to withdraw and the Falkland Islands would be the next side to be given the offer.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.