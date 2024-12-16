Another Blues’ opponent withdraws from island games football

John Allan prepares to tackle a Guernsey player at the island games in 2017. Also pictured are defenders (from left) Richard Arthur, Piotr Drosdowski and Joel Bradley. Photo: Kevin Jones.

The Falkland Islands will be approached to replace Guernsey in the island games football competition next year.

This comes after Åland had already agreed to step in for Guernsey in the men’s and women’s matches.

Åland were pencilled in to face the Shetland men’s side this summer, after Guernsey pulled out of the competition.

The Guernsey FA said it had become too costly and there had been issues surrounding accommodation arrangements.

The Orkney Island Games Association told The Shetland Times the Åland Football Association also decided to withdraw and the Falkland Islands would be the next side to be given the offer.