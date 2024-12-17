NorthLink outlines further delays

Sean Penman took 246g of heroin on the NorthLink ferry,

NorthLink has warned tomorrow’s southbound sailing will leave earlier than scheduled because of the expected conditions.

The Hjaltland was expected to leave Lerwick tomorrow evening at 5.30pm before sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen. But the ferry operator has today said this sailing will now leave at the earlier time of 4.30pm. She will probably leave Aberdeen earlier than expected on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, tonight’s southbound sailing of the Hrossey is expected to face minor weather-related delays.

Freight services could also be held up, and Pentland Firth crossings are also under review.