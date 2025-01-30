News

Uncertainty for Rosebank as judge quashes its ‘unlawful’ approval 
Cargo vessel Eemslift Ellen bringing a consignment or parts for the Rosebank development to Lerwick Port Authority's Greenhead base last May,. Photo: Ivan Reid.

The divisive Rosebank development has been plunged into uncertainty after a Scottish judge quashed its approval.

Lord Ericht’s decision, published today (Thursday) means no oil or gas can be extracted from the West of Shetland site until a fresh decision is taken.

Climate campaigners hailed the ruling as a victory - although Rosebank developer Equinor also welcomed the outcome, which allows it continue work while it seeks new consents.

Led by Uplift and Greenpeace, the legal case centred on the decision taken by the previous UK government in 2023 to approve the development.

All parties agreed the decision had been unlawful, as it failed to consider the effect of burning fossil fuels extracted from the oilfield, known as scope three emissions,

The question before Lord Ericht at the Scottish Court of Session was whether unlawful decisions should be quashed and considered afresh - or allowed to proceed.

His decision means Rosebank will have to be reconsidered - taking into account scope three emissions.

Large amounts of infrastructure and equipment for the project have already passed through Lerwick Port Authority’s Greenhead base.

Drilling had been due to commence in the first half of this year, but will have to be put on hold.

The site is thought to be the largest undeveloped oil and gas field in UK waters, containing more than 300 million barrels.

