Victory for campaigners as UK government concedes legal challenge against Rosebank 

August 29, 2024 0
The UK government has today (Thursday) confirmed it will not challenge the judicial review brought against the Rosebank oil and gas development.

Campaign groups Uplift and Greenpeace launched legal action against the approval of the West of Shetland development late last year.

They claimed the decision made by the former UK government was “unlawful” as it failed to consider the impact of burning the fossil fuels extracted from the development during its lifetime.

Although the new Labour administration said it would not be contesting the legal case, it does not mean the licenses have been withdrawn.

However, it leaves questions for the future of the controversial development.

Uplift executive director Tessa Khan welcomed the government announcement.

“This government has rightly accepted that this huge oil field cannot proceed without the full extent of the damage it will do to our climate being taken into account.

” It is astonishing that the massive emissions from burning oil and gas have been overlooked by decision-makers till now.”

More to follow.

