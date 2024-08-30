POLL: Should Rosebank go ahead? 

News

August 30, 2024 0
Campaigners opposed to Rosebank. Photo:Andrea Domeniconi. 

Campaigners were celebrating this week after the UK government announced it would not challenge the judicial review brought against the Rosebank oil and gas development.

The legal action was launched in December by Uplift and Greenpeace who claimed the decision to approve the West of Shetland development was unlawful.

This was due to the previous government’s failure to consider the carbon emissions that would arise from burning fossil fuels extracted throughout the project’s lifetime.

Although the decision not to contest the legal action raises question about Rosebank’s future – it does not mean the licences have been withdrawn.

If Rosebank’s main developer, Equinor, or the North Sea Transition Authority decide to defend the case the challenge will move to the Scottish courts.

Work on the £8bn development has already begun, with equipment passing through Lerwick Harbour this summer.

Equinor said it was assessing the implications of the announcement.

Do you think the development should go ahead? Take part in our poll and let us know.

You can also email your thoughts as a letter to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk 

