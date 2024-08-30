News

Talk to highlight genetic risk in Shetland

Chloe Irvine August 30, 2024 0
Viking Genes will hold a talk to explain genetic changes that have become more “common” in Shetland — with an increased risk of conditions such as cystic fibrosis. 

Chief investigator of Viking Genes Jim Wilson said there are 10 different founder variants affecting various parts of Shetland — including Aith, Burra and Yell. 

The talk will be held at the Shetland Museum on Tuesday 10th September from 7pm-8.30pm.

This comes after it was revealed in June those with Whalsay ancestry are at a significantly higher risk of getting cancer. 

