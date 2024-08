The Original Cake Fridge, which has been named a winner in the National Bakery Awards

A cake fridge is marking a sweet celebration after scooping a prestigious award.

The Original Cake Fridge at East Burrafirth was named as a county winner in the National Bakery Awards 2024.

Members of the cake fridge team will be heading to London in the coming weeks to attend a special awards ceremony.

And the good news doesn’t end there, either.

The cake fridge will go on to compete in regional and UK finals.