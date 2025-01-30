Organisations to receive £1.8m of arts funding in biggest ever budget announcement

Shetland Arts is among the organisations set to benefit.

Three organisations are to receive a total of £1.8m in arts funding through Creative Scotland’s largest ever budget announcement.

Shetland Arts, Gaada and Bigton Collective will each benefit from multi-year funding awards.

They are among 251 organisations to receive funding in today’s (Thursday) announcement, which represents the largest portfolio of beneficiaries ever.

It follows a recent uplift in Scottish government funding, releasing the largest ever budget for Creative Scotland and enabling more than £200m to be handed out over the next three years.

Creative Scotland chairman Robert Wilson said: ”This is an extremely positive moment for culture in Scotland, bringing with it a renewed sense of stability and certainty to Scotland’s culture sector.

“Thanks to the vote of confidence in the culture sector, demonstrated by the recently announced budget from the Scottish government, Creative Scotland can offer stable, year-on-year funding to more organisations than ever before.

“I’m particularly pleased that this funding will increase further from next year, enabling even more fantastic artistic and creative work to be developed here in Scotland. “

Shetland Arts will receive £1.14m, Gaada will benefit by £485,418 and Bigton Collective is in line for £211,500.

The payments will be made from 2025/26 until 2027/28.