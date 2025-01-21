Eleven candidates complete door supervisor training 

Door supervisor training candidates with Shetland Tall Ships Ltd Directors, Bryan Peterson (far left) and Sandra Laurenson (far right), and trainer, Michael Murdoch (front left)

Venues and promoters will find it easier hosting large events after Shetland candidates completed door supervisor training.

The 11 successful candidates are set to become licensed door supervisors – and should be available for work from the middle of next month.

In recent years, large event organisers have been forced to recruit security staff from the mainland, incurring extra travel and accommodation costs.

Now, they will be able to recruit from a base of qualified local people.

The training was organised by Emma Miller of Realta Events Managementunder contract from Shetland Tall Ships Ltd, using funding fromShetland Islands Council and Event Scotland.

Michael Murdoch from Highland Training Group delivered the course in Lerwick, after candidates applied during a recruitment campaign in November.

Following four exams, candidates will be able to apply for their door supervisor licences once results are confirmed and all the paperwork is completed.

Ms Miller said: “We’ve had a really great group of folk on the course this pastweek, who have all engaged really well and I know they’re going to be a great asset to the events industry in Shetland going forward.

“It’s brilliant that the Tall Ships Races event has been able to continue to benefit the events industry by providing this legacy of locally based security staff.”

Once licensed, the individuals will be available to work for any local agency orpromotor.

Anyone interested in contacting them for work should get in touch with Realta Events Management which will be able to provide contact details with the permission of the candidates.