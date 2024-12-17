Headlines

Fair Isle seeks new principal teacher

Ryan Taylor December 17, 2024
Fair Isle seeks new principal teacher
Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC 

Fair Isle Primary School is looking for a new principal teacher, offering an opportunity to live and work in one of the UK’s most remote communities.

Fair Isle has a resident population of around 60 people.  

Shetland Islands Council says the vacancy offers a place for an enthusiastic, committed and motivated principal teacher to work at the well-resourced school, at the heart of the dynamic and welcoming Fair Isle community. 

The primary school is non-denominational and serves pupils from early years through to primary seven, with a current school roll of two primary-aged pupils and one younger child due to start in nursery soon. 

The school is led by a shared headteacher from Sandwick Junior High School, and the current school staff includes one supply teacher, one clerical assistant, one supervisory assistant and instructors.  

Quality improvement officer Chloe Kerr said:  “This is a unique and exciting opportunity to contribute to the life of Fair Isle School.

“Staff, families and the wider community work together to embrace the real-life experiences the community offers and to help every child achieve their full potential.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.