Fair Isle seeks new principal teacher

Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC

Fair Isle Primary School is looking for a new principal teacher, offering an opportunity to live and work in one of the UK’s most remote communities.

Fair Isle has a resident population of around 60 people.

Shetland Islands Council says the vacancy offers a place for an enthusiastic, committed and motivated principal teacher to work at the well-resourced school, at the heart of the dynamic and welcoming Fair Isle community.

The primary school is non-denominational and serves pupils from early years through to primary seven, with a current school roll of two primary-aged pupils and one younger child due to start in nursery soon.

The school is led by a shared headteacher from Sandwick Junior High School, and the current school staff includes one supply teacher, one clerical assistant, one supervisory assistant and instructors.

Quality improvement officer Chloe Kerr said: “This is a unique and exciting opportunity to contribute to the life of Fair Isle School.

“Staff, families and the wider community work together to embrace the real-life experiences the community offers and to help every child achieve their full potential.”