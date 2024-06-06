Viking Energy Windfarm produces its first power 

Viking Energy Windfarm. Photo: SSE

Viking Energy Windfarm has reached its latest milestone after the first energy has been produced from its 155-metre turbines.

Heather Donald, SSE Renewables’ onshore renewables development and construction director, said: “This latest milestone is another step towards cleaner, more secure, homegrown power for Shetland, Scotland and the UK.

“Once again our expert teams have shown what can be achieved in the development, construction and operation of world-class renewable power assets as we look to lead the transition to a net zero future.”

SSE also confirmed that Viking Wind Farm and the Shetland HVDC project both remain on track for completion later this summer.