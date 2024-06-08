Rout in the rain

Southend Utd captain Leighton Flaws collected the inter Parish Cup trophy from Iain Smith, Parish Cup Association president, after a resounding 13-0 victory over Orkney rivals Westray.

Southend United won the Inter Parish Cup match against Orkney rivals Westray in almost wintry conditions at Boddam this afternoon (Saturday).

Southend dominated from the start and came out 13-0 winners in a match which, at times, was a battle more against the elements than the opposition.

The game started off in strong winds and lashing rain, which hardly relented throughout the 90 minutes.

The match is competed between the Parish Cup 2023 winners in both Shetland and Orkney.

