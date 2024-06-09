Notice of poll confirms six candidates standing

A notice of poll has been published ahead of next month’s general election, confirming six candidates hopeful of securing your vote.

The candidates are Alex Armitage for the Scottish Greens, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, the SNP’s Robert Leslie, Conservative candidate Shane Painter, Labour’s Conor Savage, and Robert Smith for Reform UK.

The notice of poll which has been published on the Shetland Islands Council’s website. It also includes the full list of polling stations.

Polling stations will be open from 7:00am to 10:00pm on 4th July – with the counting of votes then taking place at Kirkwall Grammar School overnight.

A result is expected on the morning of 5th July.

Voters should ensure that they are on the electoral register by midnight on Tuesday 18th June.

Changes have been made to the voter eligibility criteria for overseas voters. British and eligible Irish citizens living overseas can now register to vote in UK parliamentary general elections, no matter how long ago they left, or were last registered to vote, in the UK.

Voters are also being reminded to bring photo ID.