News

Lerwick Distillery granted alcohol licences

June 10, 2024 0
Lerwick Distillery granted alcohol licences

A new distillery in Lerwick’s Market Street has been given the green light to sell alcohol.

Lerwick Distillery was granted both on and off-sale licences at a Monday morning meeting of the SIC’s licensing board.

They will be able to sell alcohol for consumption at the distillery between 11am and 7pm every day, once open.

And from 10am every day they will be able to sell drink to customers from their shop.

Director Calum Miller told the meeting the shop would be open before their tasting room was, as part of a “phased opening”.

It is expected to open later this year.

Councillor Catherine Hughson said it was “really good to see a new business developing on this side of the town”.

And depute convener Bryan Peterson said tourists often asked him if there was a distillery in Lerwick.

“I think it’s brilliant, an excellent development,” he added.

“I wish them well with it.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

Rout in the rain
News

Rout in the rain

Southend United won the Inter Parish Cup match against Orkney rivals Westray in almost wintry conditions at Boddam this afternoon (Saturday). Southend dominated from the…

June 8, 2024 | 4.34pm
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.