School pupils receive road safety certificates

Councillor Robbie McGregor (left) with junior road safety officers (JRSOs) from the seven Shetland schools who attended today’s presentation at Lerwick Town Hall. Photo: SIC

Twenty seven pupils from seven local schools attended Lerwick Town Hall for today’s annual presentations to Junior Road Safety Officers (JRSOs).

The pupils, all in P6, each have a role in their school to promote road safety awareness to everyone in the school and to the wider community.

Pupils attending today’s event gave short presentations of their work over the last school year, highlighting some of their projects.

The council’s roads safety officer, Elaine Skinley, visits each school regularly to support the work of the JRSOs.

Certificates recognising the efforts over the last academic year were presented by chairman of the council’s road safety advisory panel, Robbie McGregor.

Attending today’s events were pupils and staff from seven schools – Happyhansel Primary School, Sandness Primary School, Scalloway Primary School, Sound Primary School, Whiteness Primary School, and the primary departments of Mid Yell Junior High School and Whalsay School.

“It has been another year of fantastic work by the JRSOs in local schools and I’m pleased to see schools so engaged with this topic,” said Mr McGregor.

“By sharing road safety messages to their fellow pupils, school staff and parents they remind us all how to stay safe and look after each other on the roads either as a pedestrian, cyclist or vehicle driver.”