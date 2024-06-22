Midsummer Carnival brings colour and cheer to Lerwick

The annual Midsummer Carnival has made its way through Lerwick tonight (Saturday), with a bright selection of floats and displays.

In stark contrast to last weekend’s Shetland Pride event, it was a dry and warm night for the parade – with a monster truck, Jarl’s Squads from around the isles and wild west and under the sea themed floats among those greeting spectators.

Folk also threw money to those collecting, as is traditional at the annual event, with the funds going towards the Callum Younger Reach fund.

The Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club’s under the sea float was crowned the winner by judges.

See a selection of photos and a video from the carnival below: