Have you decided who to vote for? 

Five of the six election candidates answered questions from the public at BBC Radio Shetland’s husting on Tuesday.

Around 100 people attended the event at Mareel with questions covering subjects such as fixed links, fishing and energy.

The only candidate not attending in person was Reform’s Robert Smith, who said previously he would play no part in the election process.

In attendance were: Alex Armitage (Green); Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat); Robert Leslie (SNP); Shane Painter (Conservative) and Conor Savage (Labour).