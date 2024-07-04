LIVE: General election 2024

The Shetland Times is in Kirkwall for the 2024 UK general election, with live updates and news of the result for Orkney and Shetland in the early hours of Friday morning.

A result is expected at around 5am.

02:31 – The ballot boxes from Shetland have arrived at the Kirkwall Grammar School and are now about to be counted.

02:15 – Despite his party looking likely to run away with the election, Labour candidate Connor Savage is taking nothing for granted yet. He thanked everyone who has supported him and spoken to him during his campaign, but refused to comment on his party’s seemingly imminent victory.

We’re just waiting on the plane landing in Kirkwall with the ballot boxes from Shetland, which should be in the next 10 minutes or so. The boxes will then be transferred here for counting.

00:35 – We’re waiting on the plane leaving Shetland now, so there’s a bit of a lull in proceedings. Connor Savage (Labour), Shane Painter (Conservatives) and Alex Armitage (Greens) have all been watching the count.

No sign yet of SNP’s Robert Leslie or Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrats), while Reform’s Robert Smith is not expected to attend.

00:12 – Returning officer Oliver Reid says the verification of the Orkney votes has taken place, and we are now waiting for the Shetland ballots to arrive.

23:45 – This is the plane which is set to transport the ballot boxes from Shetland to Orkney in the next couple of hours, according to Loganair. Not sure that photo was taken today…

23:40 – It also looks like potentially being a good night for the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK. The Lib Dems are expected to win as many as 61 seats – up from 11 in 2019 – while Reform look set to win 13.

23:16 – The first result of what looks like being a landslide victory is in, with Houghton and Sunderland North declared for Labour. That could be a common theme over the next seven hours.

23:10 – According to election enthusiast Shetland Elects on X, we could be in for a fairly routine night. Ipsos UK is predicting there is a 99 per cent chance of Alistair Carmichael being re-elected to the Orkney and Shetland seat for a seventh time.

23:05 – As well as looking like it’s going to be a bad night for the Conservatives – possibly their worst election result since the Second World War – the SNP are being predicted to win only 10 seats.

That would be down from 48 in 2019, and would be a significant blow for the party.

22:47 – Here’s the moment that the first ballot box was tipped out for counting. Candidates and election agents are now eagerly watching the counting, clipboards in hand, as they try to get an insight into how their party is faring.

22:36 – And here it is being tipped out for counting as we get under way.

22:33 – The first ballot box has arrived at Kirkwall Grammar School and is ready to be counted.

22:13 – The exit polls are predicting a landslide Labour victory across the country, Sky News reports, with the party expected to win 410 seats to the Conservatives’ 131.

22:05 – And here we go … voting has now closed and Orkney returning officer Oliver Reid has just explained the process for the (long) night ahead, with counting of local ballot boxes to start shortly.