Brett backs energy transition away from oil and gas exploration

Campaigners opposed to Rosebank. Photo: Andrea Domeniconi.

A former general election candidate for the SNP has spoken out against future oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Miriam Brett, now a co-director of Future Economy Scotland, has called for a “co-ordinated approach” between Scottish and UK governments towards investment in future infrastructure.

Writer Lesley Riddoch and Miriam Brett at a talk during the 2017 general election campaign. Photo: Dave Donaldson

She has spoken after new analysis has suggested 70 per cent of UK business leaders were in support of government policy to end new rounds of oil and gas licensing in the North Sea.

The research was commissioned by Uplift – which supports efforts to create a fair transition away from oil and gas production.

It highlights positive business sentiment towards the green transition, with the vast majority (77 per cent) of senior business leaders surveyed believe that phasing out fossil fuels is in the public interest.

It comes after climate activism group Shetland Stop Rosebank joined a national demonstration in Edinburgh earlier this month to mark the beginning of a legal challenge against the oil-field.

“North Sea oil and gas is now in steady decline, with jobs supported by the industry more than halving over the past decade – despite hundreds of new oil and gas licences being issued over this period,” said Ms Brett.

“In other words, Scotland’s industrial transition is already underway. The challenge now is to ensure it delivers for energy workers, businesses and impacted communities.

“Looking ahead, there needs to be a coordinated approach between the UK and Scottish governments towards strategic investment in infrastructures of the future, a roadmap to create a sustainable future for impacted workers and communities, and a plan to nurture a thriving domestic supply chain ecosystem.”

Ms Brett stood for the SNP in the 2017 general elections, when she was supported by author and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch.

However, she lost out at the polls to Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael.

She is an advisory group member of Common Wealth think tank, a board member of Green New Deal Rising, and a research fellow at the Democracy Collaborative and the Wellbeing Economy Alliance.