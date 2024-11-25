News

Contractors sought for £10m Cullivoe road project

November 25, 2024 0
The Cullivoe road. Photo: SIC

Contractors have been invited to bid for the the long-awaited Cullivoe road project, which is expected to cost almost £10m.

Shetland Islands Council posted details on the Public Contracts Scotland website last week outlining what the work would entail.

The two-year project is expected to begin in spring 2025 and will see the construction of a new two lane carriageway along a 4.5km stretch the B9082 between Gutcher and Cullivoe.

It has been on the council’s strategic roads network programme for several years amid growing concern about the state of the current road and its impact on the community.

Built in 1851, the single track road is deteriorating, posing safety concerns.

The road’s condition led the SIC to impose a halt on other developments in North Yell, including new housing, which made it difficult for families to move to the area for work.

It is also of vital importance to the aquaculture industry.

Previous costs for the new road had been estimated as £5m but have almost doubled to £9.9m.

Councillors are scheduled to receive updates on the project at a special meeting in February.

