Tingwall Airport to close in May 2025

November 25, 2024 0
Tingwall Airport from the south. (Photo: SIC)

Tingwall Airport is scheduled to close for a month next May for resurfacing, councillors heard in a committee meeting Monday.

The move will mean inter-island flights will be directed through Sumburgh Airport.

Maintenance work at the airstrip was originally planned to finish at the end of March this year. During a meeting of the environment and transport  committee on Monday morning, however, councillors heard that project will now be completed by August 2026.

Tingwall Airport will only close for a month.

