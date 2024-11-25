Tingwall Airport to close in May 2025
Tingwall Airport is scheduled to close for a month next May for resurfacing, councillors heard in a committee meeting Monday.
The move will mean inter-island flights will be directed through Sumburgh Airport.
Maintenance work at the airstrip was originally planned to finish at the end of March this year. During a meeting of the environment and transport committee on Monday morning, however, councillors heard that project will now be completed by August 2026.
Tingwall Airport will only close for a month.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment