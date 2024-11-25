News

Usual service resumes to Whalsay Health Centre

November 25, 2024 0
Usual service resumes to Whalsay Health Centre
Whalsay Health Centre. Photo: Google. 

Normal service has resumed at Whalsay Health Centre after the island was left without a GP over the weekend.

Whalsay Health Centre shared a notice on its Facebook page which said it had no GP cover and urged folk to be “prepared to travel outwith Whalsay for medical care if required”. 

NHS Shetland confirmed today (Monday) the lack of GP cover was due to staff illness.

“During the weekend, clinical support was provided to the community of Whalsay from community nursing and out of hours colleagues,” the health board said in a statement. 

“The reason for the lack of cover from a GP perspective was due to staff illness. Usual service has now resumed.” 

