High Court date set for man charged with woman’s murder in Sandness 

November 26, 2024
Claire Leveque. 

The man charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Sandness is scheduled to appear at the High Court in Glasgow next week.

Aren Pearson, 39, is due to appear for a preliminary hearing on Friday, 6th December.

Pearson is accused of the murder of Claire Leveque, a Canadian national, who died following a disturbance in Sandness on Sunday, 11th February.

Pearson appeared in private at a full committal hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday, 22nd February. 

The accused, whose address was given as Shetland, entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

