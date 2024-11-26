News

Roadwork tailbacks expected to ease ahead of evening rush hour

November 26, 2024 0
Traffic was queueing up on the southern approach to Lerwick on Tuesday morning.

The works in South Road, Lerwick, which have been causing delays for drivers are expected to finish before this evening’s (Tuesday) rush hour.

Shetland Islands Council said the works, which began yesterday, had been called by a contractors at short notice.

“Traffic lights have been necessary and this has unfortunately led to build-up of traffic at peak times,” the council said in a statement.

Motorists have complained of significant delays heading out of Lerwick yesterday evening and entering town this morning.

According to the Scottish Road Works Commissioner website, the works have been carried out by Openreach and involve excavations to lay a duct.

