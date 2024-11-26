News

Christmas tree brings ‘sense of magic’ ahead of town parade

November 26, 2024 0
Pictured with the Christmas tree, from left to right, -Living Lerwick Project Assistant Joanne Williams-Living, Living Lerwick director and owner of  Smith & Robertson Edna Irvine, Allan Leslie of Northwards, Jane Leask of NorthLink Ferries and Living Lerwick director and owner of Refan Perfume Boutique Ana Huravik.

The arrival of Lerwick’s Christmas tree has been praised for bringing a  “sense of magic” to the town centre.

This year’s festive centre piece has taken pride of place in the Market Cross ahead of the Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson has shared his excitement.

 “The arrival of the Christmas tree and lights brings a real sense of magic to the town centre,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful example of community effort, with Northwards, NorthLink, Shetland Islands Council, and Garriock Bros helping us make it happen.

“We hope everyone enjoys the festive atmosphere while supporting our local shops this Christmas.”

Living Lerwick, acting on behalf of town centre businesses, co-ordinated the tree’s arrival, from suppliers in England.

The organisation has also planned a series of festive events in the build-up to Christmas, kicking off with Santa’s arrival on the Lerwick Lifeboat during the parade Satirday.

Festivities will continue with the Naughty Elf Hunt, Christmas Window Competition, and a Winter Wonderland Grotto at the old RSM offices beside Harry’s.

Santa’s Grotto will be open on the weekends of 7th/ 8th and 14th/15th December, from 11am to 4pm each day.

