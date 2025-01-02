News

‘Bombshell’ revelation shows ministers overruled NorthLink to force through 10 per cent fare hike

MSP Rhoda Grant, pictured inset, said islanders were being forced to 'pick up the tab for SNP financial mismanagement'.

Ministers overruled NorthLink to demand a 10 per cent ferry fare hike - according to a “bombshell” revelation.

The eye-watering fare increase came into effect yesterday (1st January) for the lifeline service - much to the consternation of passengers, businesses and tourism operators alike.

But according to government correspondence obtained by a Scottish Labour Freedom of Information request, operators NorthLink and CalMac had requested only a two per cent rise.

The SNP government rejected this and insisted on the much larger hike because of “significant and ongoing fiscal pressures facing ministers at this time”, the documents reveal

These pressures were at least partly caused by “the additional maintenance and operating costs associated with maintaining an ageing fleet”. 

Government notes acknowledge that the increase “will be challenging for passengers and businesses”.

Scottish Labour said islanders were being forced to “pick up the tab for SNP financial mismanagement”.

The party’s islands spokeswoman Rhoda Grant said: “These bombshell documents show it was SNP ministers who chose to inflict eyewatering fare hikes on long-suffering ferry passengers.

“After dealing with years of ferry chaos because of the SNP’s incompetence, islanders are now being forced to pick up the tab for SNP financial mismanagement too.

“Scots cannot keep being forced to pay the price for SNP failure.

“Islanders deserve better – Scottish Labour is committed to ending the SNP’s ferry fiasco and delivering the reliable, affordable lifeline services communities deserve.”

ZetTrans chairwoman Moraig Lyall said she was “not particularly surprised” ministers had decided to hike fares, following a number of freezes.

“They are now trying to recoup some of those losses,” she said.

“It seems they would rather do that now rather than risk a big hike next year in the run up to an election.”

While unsurprising, Mrs Lyall said the increase had come as a major blow for travellers.

“It’s already an expensive service for people and I know that travellers will find it hard to swallow a 10 per cent increase,” she said.

“There are people who already struggle to visit friends and family or to get away for other important events because they cannot afford the fares.

“For those people and others, this will come as a blow.”

Transport Scotland said the increase would help recover £10 million “carried over” from fare freezes in the past.

“It will also help deliver the resilient, accessible services that ferry users want, enable continued investment in new vessels and infrastructure to support those services,” the agency said.

“We know that any fares increase will be challenging for passengers and businesses but, having held fares in previous years, they will increase to around the level they would’ve been without our fares freeze in 23/24.”

The SNP declined to comment.

