MSP makes social tariff call as energy costs rise

The energy price cap has risen by 10 per cent for the typical household.

Calls for a social tariff to be introduced were made by a regional MSP, amid increases in the cost of fuel.

SNP representative Emma Roddick stressed those in Highlands and Islands were in particular need of the help as a harsh winter was due to set in.

Last month energy regulator Ofgem set a higher price cap on what suppliers can charge for gas and electricity – meaning a £149 increase on the average household bill.

Ms Roddick called for action to be taken as the UK government imposes cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance – potentially leaving 4,000 isles pensioners in the lurch.

“Westminster’s decision to take the winter fuel payment away from 860,000 pensioners, coupled with the fact energy prices are set to rise by around 10%, disproportionately affects people who live in my region,” she said.

“We know that we experience much harsher winters than the rest of the country and have extremely high levels of fuel poverty, yet there is nothing further in place beyond the limited winter fuel payment to protect people.”

The list MSP said she was glad that work had begun on forming a social tariff, confirmed by the first minister during question time.

It was something that was needed for so many which call the Highlands and Islands home, and for those who were “dreading” the coming winter.