News

Health board hopes work on new hospital may resume before end of year

October 1, 2024 0
Health board hopes work on new hospital may resume before end of year

The Gilbert Bain Hospital replacement project is hoped to get back on track by the end of the year, a meeting heard.

Health board chief executive Gary Robinson said the Scottish government was carrying out a review in December when the pause on capital spending will be considered.

The project had been making good progress until the government announced a two-year spending freeze at the end of last year.

Speaking during yesterday’s annual review, Mr Robinson said the project pause was “really disappointing” for the health board.

“We have the oldest acute hospital in NHS Scotland and the challenges with maintaining that to a safe standard are visible to anyone accessing the hospital,” he said.

Mr Robinson said the review in December would “hopefully” mean the board might lean “if or when we can restart the programme”.

“I’m certainly of the view that it is still a case of when and not if we see a replacement for the Gilbert Bain Hospital,” he added.

Prior to the freeze on spending, NHS Shetland had already spent £700,000 on consultants for the new hospital, according to a Freedom of Information response.

Health minister Neil Gray addressed concerns about the freeze during his visit to Shetland earlier this year.

While he acknowledged the new hospital was “very much needed”, Mr Gray said the financial situation meant the funding was not available at the time.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.