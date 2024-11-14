News

November 14, 2024 0
Bring back shared cabins, MSP says
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

An MSP has called on Serco NorthLink to reintroduce shared cabins on its ferry services.

SNP elected member Emma Roddick has urged the company’s managing director Stuart Garrett to do everything in his power to bring back the policy.

For those ferrying between Aberdeen and Lerwick, it is an “accessible” way to travel, according to the list politician.

She was “completely unclear” why they had not been reinstated after the pandemic.

“Numerous constituents have contacted my office, expressing their disappointment and concern over the continued absence of what was a popular and cost-effective option for travellers,” Ms Roddick said. 

It was clear that the ferry operator had been facing capacity issues, she said, but added this had caused “significant inconvenience” to passengers.

Ms Roddick added: “The lack of affordable cabin space directly impacts constituents’ ability to book travel at times that best suit their needs. This, in turn, restricts their access to essential services, employment and education.”

Allowing shared cabins to be booked would help address capacity challenges and provide a “comfortable and affordable” travel option.

