Historic Swan ready for journey home after repairs

November 13, 2024 0
The Swan after having a new mast fitted in Ullapool. Photo: Maggie Adamson

Repairs to the historic Swan have been completed with the vessel and her crew now making their way home to the isles.

The sail training vessel had undergone repairs, with a new mast fitted and fully rigged.

Skipper Maggie Adamson announced this morning (Wednesday) the work had been completed, with the former herring fishing vessel out on the water yesterday.

“We’re ready to set off for home,” Ms Adamson said in a Facebook post.

The old mast was fitted during the restoration of the vessel between 1990 and 1996, so needed to be replaced.

