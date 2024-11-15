WATCH: Swan returns with new mast

The Swan, with her new mast in place. Photo: Ryan Taylor

The Swan has made a welcome return to Scalloway after a brand new mast was fitted in Ullapool.

It replaces the mast installed over 30 years ago during the vessel’s restoration, when she was brought back to the isles from a sunken state in Hartlepool.

Swan Trust chairwoman Mary Irvine said the news would help another generation of young people to learn sailing skills.

She also voiced her gratitude to NorthLink, who provided funding to help get the new mast installed.

“This is a significant milestone in Swan’s story and trustees are very grateful to Serco NorthLink Ferries for providing the funding to make this happen.”

Chairwoman of the Swan Trust, Mary Irvine.

She added: “We are absolutely delighted with the quality of the work from the boatbuilders, the speed of the progress in installing the new mast and the support given to us by Ullapool Harbour Trust and the community of Ullapool.

“This is a wonderful way for our coastal communities to work together, and I believe it has forged an excellent relationship for further partnerships.”

The mast was created by Isle Ewe Boats Ltd, which partnered with Johnson and Loftus, based in Ullapool.

The process for preparing the mast began in October, when a 90ft Douglas Fir tree from Tyre Bagger in Aberdeen was cut down to the mast length of just over 65ft.

The new mast was towed out by sea from the builders yard, around two miles up the coast from Ullapool Harbour.

All fittings and measurements were checked as the new hardware was added.

Staff from Ullapool Harbour Trust lifted the new mast into place, before the Swan began her journey north.

NorthLink’s support is seen as particularly appropriate, with some of the young trainees who start out with a day sail on board Swan going on to a career in the maritime sector – some even aboard the Northern Isles ferries.

Serco NorthLink’s managing director, Stuart Garrett, said: “At NorthLink Ferries we recognise the importance of developing the net generation of seafarers and the value it offers to the communities we support.”