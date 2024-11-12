Swan Trust names David Abernthy as sail trainee of the year

A sail trainee from Eshaness has been awarded the Vevoe Trophy for outstanding dedication throughout the season.

David Abernethy was presented the trophy – a replica of the Swan’s original wheel – along with a cold bronze casting of the Swan under sail, made by Terry Atkinson, Tingwall, which he is allowed to keep.

The skipper and the mate of the Swan decided that Mr Abernethy was the sail trainee of the year after careful thought.

The vessel’s first mate Scott Sandison said the winner had been a keen member of the crew during the tall ships despite being one of the youngest on board.

“Over the next few seasons David has volunteered to help with the maintenance arriving every morning keen to find out what the day’s work will be,” Mr Sandison said. “He has become a trusted volunteer crewmate and a joy to have aboard.”

Since 2011, The Swan Trust has awarded the Vevoe Trophy to their Sail Trainee of the year.

Commissioned by the Trust following a donation from the family of the late Willie Simpson, the Vevoe Trophy is named after the home of the Simpson family, Vevoe in Whalsay.

Willie o’Vevoe, as he was known, first went to the herring fishing in the early 1950s aboard the Swan, a vessel his family were closely involved with for over 50 years of her herring fishing career.