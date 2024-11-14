Poor weather forces Friday ferry disruption

A NorthLink ferry forges through stormy weather. (Photo: Kevin Jones)

Ferries to and from Lerwick have been rescheduled tomorrow (Friday), in anticipation of rough weather.

The southbound service from Lerwick to Orkney and Aberdeen will leave at 3:30pm, two hours earlier than planned. It will arrive up to an hour late on the mainland.

The service up from Aberdeen, which was scheduled for 7pm, will now depart at 3pm.

That disruption will carry into the weekend, with Saturday’s ferry up arriving late, and the southbound departure to Aberdeen delayed two hours to 9pm.

Freight vessels have also have been rescheduled Friday and Saturday, NorthLink said.