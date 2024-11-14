Isles MP warns NHS will go into ‘reverse’

Alistair Carmichael MP.

NHS services risk going backwards, the isles MP warned if the National Insurance contribution increase is not offset for GPs and other care providers.

Speaking during an Urgent Question in parliament, Alistair Carmichael referenced discussions with GPs in the isles who are reducing recruitment as a result of the tax increase.

The government has provided the NHS as a whole an increase in funding to cover the increased tax, but this does not apply to GPs, who are considered to be private operators despite working for the public sector.

The Liberal Democrat agreed with the government that it should do what it can to prevent the vital health service from “going into reverse” but that was exactly what it risked doing.

“I met with [a GP] on Friday who told me that as a consequence of having to find extra National Insurance contributions, they won’t now be able to make a support post permanent, which was on a temporary contract, and they won’t proceed with the recruitment of the extra GP that they were wanting to take on,” Mr Carmichael said.

Something had to give, he added, as GPs would be eligible for employment allowance as private contractors but are unable to as they work entirely in the public sector.

Minister for health Karin Smyth said it was a “complex” situation that GPs found themselves in.

“We absolutely understand the precariousness of primary care, they are crucial to our plans for developing the health service, and we will be discussing with them in the normal process about the allocations for the following year,” she said.

After the exchange, Mr Carmichael said that GPs and care providers were now making cutbacks because of uncertainty.

“That will inevitably have an effect on the health services on which we all rely,” he said.

“The government must give more clarity on their plans as soon as possible – and confirm that they will offset the increased NICs cost for GPs and care homes.”